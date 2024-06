THE LOCAL AND European Elections are taking place today, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to cast their vote in polling centres across the country.

In many cases primary schools are being used as polling stations, resulting in school closures and an extra day off for pupils.

Advertisement

While some parents complain of being put out by the day off, schools can sometimes be the only suitable buildings to facilitate voting.

Whether you’ve already cast your vote or you’ll be filling out the ballot paper later, we want to know what you think about schools closing for polling day.

And if you’re looking for more information before you vote, here are your European election candidates, your local election candidates, and a quick explainer on how to fill out the ballot paper.

So today we’re asking: Should schools close for polling day?