THE MINISTER FOR Higher Education has said “society would be better” with a co-educational model of learning.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Minister Patrick O’Donovan said he wants to see an end to single-sex schools, saying “we should be offering incentives and encouragement for education integration”.

He added: “If the first time that you come in contact with somebody from the opposite gender in your education journey is your first day in university at Freshers Week, that to me is absolutely crazy in 2024.”

There are currently 209 single-sex secondary schools in Ireland compared to 511 mixed schools, and 228 single-sex national schools compared to 2,900 that are mixed.

So today we’re asking: Should single-sex schools be phased out?