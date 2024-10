A NUMBER OF Opposition TDs have said the Dáil should sit through the mid-term recess next week in order to pass the Occupied Territories Bill.

The Bill, which was brought forward by independent senator Frances Black in 2018, seeks to prevent Ireland from trading in goods and services imported from illegally occupied territories anywhere in the world, which would include the occupied territories in Palestine.

Advertisement

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said yesterday that the necessary changes to the bill are unlikely to be complete before the Dáil dissolves before the end of the year, and therefore will not be passed before the general election.

Supporters of Israel have been fiercely critical of the bill, and some have sought to incorrectly characterise it as a total ban on all trade with the state of Israel.

Others argue that enacting the bill is more important now than ever.

So today we’re asking: Should the Occupied Territories Bill be passed?