Sign up for Inside the Newsroom, the monthly email for supporters of The Journal

BACK IN 2020, things changed drastically for all of us in Ireland thanks to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things shifted for us at The Journal too, we launched a new product to help us connect with the community of readers that have helped make us one of the biggest news websites in the country.

We wanted to recognise the support that we received over those initial pandemic months – which has continued on since – and that helped us to keep going, while highlighting how important it is for Ireland to have a resilient, independent media.

In August of that year, we launched a new monthly email called Inside the Newsroom.

The newsletter is still going, providing updates about what we are doing with funding we receive from our contributors – projects like Factchecking, our climate crisis coverage, our recent reporting on the energy crisis, and The Explainer podcast.

Plus, our editors and journalists give highlights of what we’ve been working on, sneak previews of upcoming stories, events, series and new products, and ask for your thoughts on what we’re doing at The Journal.

