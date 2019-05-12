Mexican wrestler who starred in film Nacho Libre dies during London show

A MEXICAN WRESTLER has died after he collapsed during a match last night in London.

Cesar Barron, who went by the ring name Silver King, was a well-known performer who’d wrestled since the late 1980s.

He was appearing in an event at the Camden Roundhouse in north London, and attendees said he fell while in the ring before receiving medical attention.

Mexican media outlets have reported Barron may have suffered a heart attack.

The Roundhouse said that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Last night Silver King sadly lost his life during an event at the Roundhouse. At this stage the details are still being investigated so we don't have more information we can share. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all of the Lucha Libre team. — Roundhouse (@RoundhouseLDN) May 12, 2019 Source: Roundhouse /Twitter

Tributes were paid to Barron from around the wrestling world. In a statement, WWE said Silver King was a “standout performer” and it passed its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

He also portrayed the rival to Jack Black’s main character in the 2005 film Nacho Libre.

Black shared a photo on Instagram with the message “go with god, brother”.