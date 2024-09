SIMEON BURKE HAS written to the Council of the Bar, complaining that he has been “effectively shut out” of practising law as he has not been able to find pupilage.

He said that, having recently qualified as a barrister, he is looking to becoming a member of the Law Library and start working, but candidates must include their pupilage arrangement with a named barrister in the application, which is due tomorrow.

Pupillage is where prospective lawyers gain practical training under the supervision of a barrister, usually lasting a 12-month period. It’s similar to an apprenticeship.

According to Burke, despite searching for nearly two years, he has been unable to obtain such an arrangement.

In a letter to Seán Guerin SC, chair of the Council of the Bar of Ireland, Burke claimed he was being “discriminated against”.

He said that, having spoken with practising barristers, he was reassured that the Council helps those who find themselves without pupilage.

“I am deeply concerned that I am receiving differing treatment to that experienced by other applicants for membership of the Law Library on previous occasions who have not established a pupilage arrangement,” he said.

Simeon is the brother of schoolteacher Enoch Burke, who is currently in prison over his refusal to comply with a court order to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

“I have worked hard and incurred considerable financial expense,” the letter continued.

“I am concerned that I am currently faced with the possibility of being effectively shut out of membership of the Law Library and practise in the Courts due to the situation described above.”