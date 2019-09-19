This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Many people know who these people are': Coveney asks those with information about Lunney attack to come forward

Gardaí and PSNI are investigating after Kevin Lunney was abducted near his home in Derrylin in Fermanagh.

By Christina Finn Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 12:45 PM
8 minutes ago 395 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4815641
Simon Coveney has condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney.
Image: Oireachtas TV
Simon Coveney has condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney.
Simon Coveney has condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney.
Image: Oireachtas TV

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has condemned the attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney. 

Gardaí and PSNI are investigating after Kevin Lunney was abducted near his home in Derrylin in Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

The company director was taken to another location and attacked before being dumped on the side of a road in Cavan with what are being described as “life-changing” injuries a number of hours later.

Speaking to local radio station Northern Sound this morning, businessman Sean Quinn hit out at those responsible for the attack.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Coveney said such violence was a reminder of the ”gangland paramilitary-style punishment beatings of the past” in the past.

The people behind the “brutality” and “total lawlessness” of what happened must be brought to justice, he said.

He “strongly” encouraged those in the community who know the perpetrators to come forward.

“Many people know who these people are,” said the Tánaiste, adding:

“This is not what people in the border counties want or will accept.”

He said Quinn Holdings had been in contact with the gardaí and the PSNI in relation to intimidation and violence in the past, but he said the attack on Lunney was “by far the most serious”. 

The event will have a huge impact on Lunney and his family, said Coveney, adding that the incident could have led to “a man’s death”. 

The authorities both north and south of the border must give this case the “highest priority”, he said, stating that such attacks must be “stamped out”. 

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary, who raised the matter with the Tánaiste during Leaders’ Questions today said that people living in the area deserve to know that the people responsible will be brought to justice. 

He said there has been a complacency about dealing with the issue and pursuing those responsible. 

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty also condemned the attack, stating that there is no justification for people “shielding or covering up” those behind the attack. 

He said Lunney was a man “just doing his job” and creating employment to the border regions. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie