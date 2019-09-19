'Many people know who these people are': Coveney asks those with information about Lunney attack to come forward

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has condemned the attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Gardaí and PSNI are investigating after Kevin Lunney was abducted near his home in Derrylin in Fermanagh on Tuesday evening.

The company director was taken to another location and attacked before being dumped on the side of a road in Cavan with what are being described as “life-changing” injuries a number of hours later.

Speaking to local radio station Northern Sound this morning, businessman Sean Quinn hit out at those responsible for the attack.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Coveney said such violence was a reminder of the ”gangland paramilitary-style punishment beatings of the past” in the past.

The people behind the “brutality” and “total lawlessness” of what happened must be brought to justice, he said.

He “strongly” encouraged those in the community who know the perpetrators to come forward.

“Many people know who these people are,” said the Tánaiste, adding:

“This is not what people in the border counties want or will accept.”

He said Quinn Holdings had been in contact with the gardaí and the PSNI in relation to intimidation and violence in the past, but he said the attack on Lunney was “by far the most serious”.

The event will have a huge impact on Lunney and his family, said Coveney, adding that the incident could have led to “a man’s death”.

The authorities both north and south of the border must give this case the “highest priority”, he said, stating that such attacks must be “stamped out”.

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary, who raised the matter with the Tánaiste during Leaders’ Questions today said that people living in the area deserve to know that the people responsible will be brought to justice.

He said there has been a complacency about dealing with the issue and pursuing those responsible.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty also condemned the attack, stating that there is no justification for people “shielding or covering up” those behind the attack.

He said Lunney was a man “just doing his job” and creating employment to the border regions.