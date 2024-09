TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS and his British counterpart Keir Starmer are to meet and attend the Ireland V England UEFA Nations’ League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin together later today.

It will be the second time both leaders have met since Starmer took over as the UK’s Prime Minister in July and the pair are expected to announce their engagement strategy for the coming months.

In a statement today, the Irish Government said the strategy will be developed by looking at ways that the populations of both islands, Ireland and Great Britain, can benefit from it.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, where the pair are also set to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza, Harris said it was an “important moment of reset in British-Irish relations”.

“This will mean working on a joint plan to bring about a step-change in ambition and engagement between our two Governments over the coming period,” the Taoiseach said.

Earlier this year, Harris and Starmer met at Chequers, the traditional countryside home of the Prime Minister in the UK. The meeting was viewed as a turning point for both nations following a turbulent period of disagreements.

This was mostly due to an announcement on the same day that the UK Government had promised to repeal the Troubles Legacy Act – a contentious piece of legislation that sought to excuse those accused of crimes in Northern Ireland during the Troubles and a source of much disagreement between the Irish and British Governments.

Both leaders agreed to “reset” relations between their countries at the meeting in the UK in July.