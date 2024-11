THE TAOISEACH HAS said he let himself down when he walked away from a disability worker who was critical of him while he was campaigning in Kanturk in Co Cork on Friday.

Harris was criticised over the weekend after walking away from Charlotte Fallon when she asked him about a lack of support for carers and care workers.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was approached during a canvass this evening by a woman who says she is a carer, and who said she believes the Government has "done nothing for us" | follow live: https://t.co/eUoCK3Qb5Y pic.twitter.com/MXiN9b60Ke — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 22, 2024

The opposition rounded on the Taoiseach after footage of the interaction was widely shared online. Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said Harris’ “dismissive attitude” is emblematic of the government’s “lack of interest in the sector”.

After the public backlash, Harris called Charlotte on Saturday to apologise.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on Radio 1 this morning, Simon Harris said: “I let myself down, and I’m deeply annoyed with myself.

“There’s no one more annoyed with me than me, and particularly on an issue that I feel incredibly passionate about.

I mean, I have been that 16-year-old teenager who’s watched my own mother cry with frustration of being a mother of a child with special educational needs.

“I know what it’s like to be in a family where you feel isolated, where you feel let down, where you fight for services.”

Advertisement

Section 39 workers

In the interaction on Friday, filmed by RTÉ, Charlotte identified herself as working for a Section 39 organisation. These groups have service agreements with the HSE to provide health and social care within communities.

She said Harris had “done nothing” for the sector and accused the government of ignoring them in Budget 2025. Harris disagreed and walked away after a brief exchange.

Speaking on Instagram Live on Saturday, Harris said the interaction happened “at the end of a very long day”.

“I want to say I didn’t give her the time that I should’ve given her and I feel really bad about that because it’s not who I am.”

During his interview with Byrne today, he stated: “I didn’t meet my own standards, let alone anybody else’s… I really came up short.”

Harris denied he was unable to listen to criticism, saying he and Charlotte had “a very good conversation” over the phone on Saturday.

He said talks are ongoing between government officials and trade unions regarding pay for Section 39 workers. He also noted that Fine Gael has a manifesto commitment to remove means testing for carers.

Speaking on Cork radio station C103 today, Charlotte said she is “very passionate” about her role as a disability worker at St Joseph’s Foundation.

There’s not enough being done for people… Our carers need more. Our staff need more.

“We’re losing genuine, good, hard working staff because, first of all, the money isn’t there. The money we were promised hasn’t come to us.”

Related Reads Fine Gael now less popular than Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, according to new poll Taoiseach says the voter who confronted him in viral video was 'absolutely owed an apology'

Charlotte said Harris has suggested visiting her workplace – something she has agreed to once no media is present, in order to ensure privacy for service users.

“Our lads need to be protected. And I want him to see what we do. I want him to see the services we provide, the facilities, how much more needs to be done.”

Slump in support

Harris is coming under increasing pressure four days out from the general election after a new opinion poll found his party is losing popularity among voters.

Fine Gael now trails both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos B&A published today.

Fianna Fail leads the way on 21% – up two points since the last poll two weeks ago, while Sinn Fein has 20% – up one point.

Fine Gael is on 19% support – down six points since the 14 November poll.

The opinion poll was conducted among 1,200 adults from 20 to 23 November – so many people were interviewed prior to the Kanturk video going viral. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.