TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has said the government needs to do more in relation to the issue of weapons being flown through Ireland’s airspace to Israel.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy walked across the Dáil chamber today to give Harris documents which he claims prove thousands of tonnes of weapons are being flown through Irish airspace.

He questioned why the Tánaiste said on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show last Friday that he did not believe such weaponry was being flown through Irish airspace, stating that the government is “turning a blind eye” to the issue.

Tánaiste Simon Harris on the use of Irish airspace #latelate pic.twitter.com/nKATdASpG8 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) May 2, 2025

Listing off a number of weapon munitions components such as detonating fuses and tear gas listed on airline documents, Murphy said they are being transported through Irish airspace without permission from the Irish state.

“It’s a criminal offense which carries a three year prison sentence for the owner who hires the aircraft. But you’re not just turning a blind eye to it, you’re gaslighting us,” Murphy told Harris.

“You told us all last June that no Irish sovereign airspace is being used to transport weapons to the conflict in the Middle East.

“Last Friday on The Late Late Show, you said you don’t believe that Irish skies are being used to transport weapons to Israel. Now you tell the Dáil that it’s hard to have the level of knowledge that we need to have about these issues,” said Murphy.

Responding, Harris did not repeat his claim that he did not believe munitions are being flown through Irish airspace, instead stating:

“We do need to have a better understanding and better knowledge as to what happens above our skies and indeed below our seas.”

He said Irish law is very clear in relation to air navigation and the carriage of munitions of war which date back to 1973 and 1989 that expressly prohibits civil aircraft carrying munitions of war in Irish sovereign territory without being granted an exemption to do so by the Minister for Transport.

“It’s one thing about what people wish to inspect when it’s on the ground, but when a plane is at 30,000, 35,000 feet in the air. I’d be very interested in hearing from you your practical and implementable solutions in terms of what more we can do. And I don’t say that, by the way, in any flippant way, because let me be very clear, I do think we need to do more on this,” Harris said.

Change should happen internationally in relation to this, said the Tánaiste.

“I also think we need to have better clarity and understanding around munitions and parts, and absolute clarity as to what needs to be declared, because the law of this country is clear.

“The law of this country is robust in terms of Irish sovereign aerospace. But then there’s also the practicalities in terms of the implementation,” he said.

‘Robust examination’ underway in Department of Transport

Work is underway in the Department of Transport on the matter, he added.

Murphy accused the Tánaiste of feigning “false ignorance” and “pretending” that he is unaware to what’s going on.

“It’s very, very simple,” he said, presenting the aircraft dossier of documents to the Tánaiste in the Dáil.

“You want to know my practical solution. The practical solution is that the Minister for Transport should prosecute the companies. It’s the law. They’re currently breaking the law.

“Or I’ll give you another suggestion, which actually came from the now Taoiseach Micheál Martin last September [who said] that there had to be consequences for airlines that do this, that they shouldn’t be allowed to fly through our airspace if they violate these basic laws,” said Murphy.

Harris said he agreed that any breaches of Irish law must have consequences.

“If there have been breaches of Irish sovereign law, decisions will need to be taken on the next steps, based on evidence, based on clear and robust evidence,” said Harris.

He outlined that the existing legislation doesn’t provide for a system of random inspections.

“I think it is legitimate for government to consider whether to amend our own domestic legislation and whether more needs to happen internationally,” said the Tánaiste.

The Department of Transport is carrying out “a robust examination” of the allegations, he concluded.