DURING THE FIRST phone call between newly-appointed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris, the two leaders agreed a closer relationship is “needed” between Dublin and London.

Harris congratulated Starmer on his historic election victory and on his appointment and said he looked forward to built a constructive, working relationship between the two States.

Starmer invited Harris to meet him in 10 Downing Street on 17 July, which the Taoiseach accepted.

There have been several tense moments between leaders in Ireland and the UK in recent years over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, controversial Troubles legacy legislation, and most recently over migration flows.

Many Irish politicians also slammed plans by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to send people who arrived into Britain illegally to Rwanda, where they would be processed.

Advertisement

During the first phone call between the two leaders, Starmer shared a “determination” with Harris to strengthen the “bilateral relationship” between Ireland and the United Kingdom as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Prime Minister Starmer took time this evening to speak with many of the UK's allies after a long day. 10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street

On Northern Ireland, the pair welcomed the restoration of Stormont and power-sharing, as well as legacy issues. The Taoiseach welcomed the appointment of Hilary Benn as Northern Ireland Secretary.

“The Taoiseach and Prime Minister agreed a closer relationship between Dublin and London was needed and a meaningful reset would require regular engagement between them,” a statement said this evening.

In an earlier phone call with the new Prime Minister, First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill urged Starmer to roll back the Legacy Act, which would make it impossible for those who committed offences against the State during the Troubles to be prosecuted.

O’Neill also asked for funding so that Casement Park could be prepared for the Euro 2028 football tournament.

She added: “I strongly made the case for fair funding to be urgently provided for health, education, and public services here. The cuts that our people and public services have endured under a Tory government for over a decade must end now.”