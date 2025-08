TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Defence Simon Harris has said he will meet with the mother of slain soldier Private Seán Rooney next week and that he has “total respect” for him and his family.

Harris was asked for his reaction to comments Private Rooney’s mother Natasha made yesterday, in which she said the Tánaiste should “speak to me, before seeking to speak for me, in his public statements”.

Private Rooney was killed while serving as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon in 2022.

The shooting, near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of the country, a stronghold of militant group Hezbollah, resulted in the death of Private Rooney while Trooper Shane Kearney was badly wounded.

Earlier this week, a Military Tribunal in Beirut convicted one main defendant, Mohammad Ayyad, of the murder of Private Rooney and sentenced him to death.

However, Ayyad, a member of Hezbollah, was absent from proceedings and he remains at large.

Advertisement

Natasha Rooney was scathing in her criticism of the Lebanese justice system and the light sentences given to Ayyad’s accomplices.

“I’ll be meeting Natasha next week,” Harris told reporters today.

“Natasha is a grieving mother fighting for justice for her son, who died while serving with absolute distinction wearing the uniform of Óglaigh na hÉireann.

“He has my absolute and total respect, as does his family, and I’ll reserve any further comments until I engage Natasha directly.

“I know my officials did attend the military tribunal in Beirut last week, but I look forward to meeting Natasha and engaging with her directly next week.”

Need more clarity and context on what is happening in the Middle East? Check out our FactCheck Knowledge Bank for essential reads and guides to finding good information online.