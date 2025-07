A NUMBER OF people have been convicted for the murder of Irish Defence Forces Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

Private Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed while serving in Lebanon when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked on 14 December 2022.

The shooting, near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of militant group Hezbollah, resulted in the death of Private Rooney while Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, was badly wounded.

A Military Tribunal in Beirut today convicted one main defendant, Mohammad Ayyad, for the murder of Private Rooney and has sentenced him to death, The Journal understands.

It is further understood that Ayyad, a member of Hezbollah, was absent from today’s proceedings. The militant group has rejected responsibility.

A number of other defendants were also convicted today for the murder of Private Rooney. In a statement, Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed disappointment over the sentences imposed on the other defendants.

He said he was informed that a hearing was held today by a military court in Beirut, which was originally set to take place in September.

While welcoming the convictions and noting the sentence handed down to Ayyad, Harris said he was “disappointed and share the disappointment of Private Rooney’s family at the lighter sentences imposed on a number of those convicted today”.

The Tánaiste, who is also the defence minister, did not immediately detail the sentences handed down to Ayyad and the others who were convicted today.

“Seán Rooney made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble pursuit of peace,” Harris said.

“This is a difficult time for his family and his colleagues, especially those who were injured that night. All our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The Irish Government previously criticised the delays in the Lebanese case against the people suspected of involvement in the murder of Private Rooney.

Israeli attacks on south Lebanon caused disruption to the communication networks and impeded the delivery of legal documents.

Harris visited Beirut in March and met with the Lebanese foreign and defence ministers, where he voiced his frustration and criticism over the handling of the case and the slow pace of proceedings.

He today acknowledged the decision to bring forward proceedings. He said the Irish government were determined to bring those responsible for Private Rooney’s murder to justice.

Department of Foreign Affairs officials, members of the Defence Forces, the Irish Ambassador and Honorary Consul to Lebanon and the department’s Lebanese lawyer attended today’s hearing along with a member of Seán’s family.

“Finally, I appreciate that this is an incredibly difficult day for the family of Private Rooney,” Harris said. “None of us can fathom their unimaginable pain and grief and all my thoughts remain with them at this time.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor