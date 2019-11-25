Simon Harris to meet with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss spread of anti-vaccine information

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris is to meet with a number of social media companies today to discuss the spread of misinformation regarding vaccinations.

The minister will meet with Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss the challenges faced by the spread of anti-vaccine information.

“Over the past year, a number of social media companies have responded to concerns around anti-vaccine misinformation on their platforms and have begun to take actions to counteract the problem.

“The effectiveness, or potential effectiveness, of these measures remains unclear,” he said.

Harris said today’s meeting ”offers us an opportunity to discuss and understand the measures taken by the companies so far and potential future measures which they are considering and to ask organisations to consider if there are further measures that they will be willing to take in the event of a national outbreak of a vaccine preventable disease”.

“There is no room for complacency in this area,” he said.

He highlighted that Ireland is currently experiencing an outbreak of mumps. The outbreak started in the summer of 2018, peaked in spring 2019, declined over the summer months but the numbers of notifications have increased since September 2019, he said.

“The outbreak is affecting predominantly young adults in the 15-24 year age group. The best protection against mumps is to be age appropriately vaccinated with the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine.

“All children should be age appropriately vaccinated,” he said.

“Social media is an amazing tool but companies need to decide which side they are on when it comes to public health. They can either be an ally or an obstacle. I hope it is the former,” he concluded.