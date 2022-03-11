#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 March 2022
Simon Harris has tested positive for Covid-19

The higher education minister confirmed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive on an antigen test.

By Jane Moore Friday 11 Mar 2022, 11:21 AM
14 minutes ago 1,426 Views 4 Comments
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris has tested positive for Covid-19.

Harris confirmed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the virus while sharing an image of a positive antigen test. 

He said: “Hi everyone. Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive.”

“Will be working away from home for next few days. Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”

Harris, a regular presence on social media who helped lead the response to Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, received well wishes after confirming that he had tested positive.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway and Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald both posted: “Take care Simon” on the post. 

Current guidelines state that symptomatic people aged four to 39 years should self-isolate immediately and undertake regular antigen tests rather than booking a PCR test. 

The Department of Health reported 4,065 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday. An additional 7,617 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal.

There were 887 patients with the virus in hospital yesterday, including 41 people in intensive care units. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

