TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS will travel to Washington DC today ahead of his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

However, before the trip has even begun, there has been a setback, with a reception for invited guests at the White House Rose Garden being “postponed” due to an incoming hurricane.

Hurricane Milton has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it heads towards landfall in Florida expected on Wednesday.

The Dáil is to begin an hour earlier today so as to facilitate the Taoiseach taking Leaders’ Questions before he catches his flight this afternoon.

Following the meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Taoiseach and President Biden were due to hold an event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

Harris and Biden spoke by phone

However, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “President Biden and Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke last night.

“The President asked that they would proceed as planned at the Oval Office on Wednesday but, given the grave threat posed in the United States by Hurricane Milton, they would postpone the reception in the Rose Garden until a later date.

“The Taoiseach will proceed with all other parts of his program in Washington.”

Hurricane Milton has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it heads towards a possible landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Biden and Harris were originally scheduled to speak at an event to mark the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ireland and the US.

The event was also billed as an opportunity to “reflect on President Biden’s career-long friendship with Ireland”.

During his visit to Washington DC, the Taoiseach will also undertake a number of other engagements, including political meetings as well as an event at Georgetown University on Thursday.

This visit will be Harris’s first to the White House as Taoiseach and his first meeting with Biden.

Harris said last week that he plans to raise concerns about the US administration’s ongoing support for Israel, particularly in relation to providing arms for Israeli forces.

Harris insisted Ireland’s foreign policy was consistent, stating:

“The beauty of Irish foreign policy is its consistency. No matter who carries out the offence, whether you’re a big country, whether you’re a small country, we have a consistent approach towards de-escalation, ceasefire, dialogue, peace and respect for the UN and international courts.

“And that’s what I say to every counterpart and leader I meet.”

He said there are “great friendships between Ireland and America that run beyond any individual, including me”.

“There are people getting out of bed this morning and going to work in companies where those jobs have been created by companies in the United States of America and vice versa. Our countries have great, proud diplomatic links.

“I’m proud of the diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America, and I believe the overwhelming majority of people in this country are too. I’m also proud of the tradition of taoisigh and presidents being able to engage on issues too.

“But you also speak the truth to your friends. And Ireland’s never afraid to speak our view. And I’m not afraid of that either. We speak the truth. We speak up for our foreign policy.

“We have an independent foreign policy, and our independent foreign policy is very clear in relation to what should happen in the Middle East,” said the Taoiseach.

Varadkar’s March visit to White House

There has been a marked escalation in the violence in the Middle East since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in Washington DC in March.

Significant pressure was placed on Varadkar to raise concerns about Gaza and the US support for Israel through the delivery of arms.

Varadkar raised the issue of Gaza in the Oval Office meeting, but the Taoiseach was quick to tell the media afterwards that Biden made it clear to him that the US would continue to supply weapons to Israel.

All eyes will be on Harris this week to see if he delivers a similar message to the president in the Oval Office this week. It should be noted that Varadkar made such remarks in the knowledge that he had planned to step away from his role as Taoiseach upon his return to Ireland.

Harris is in a different position, instead facing towards a general election, when all his actions and words will be heavily scrutisined

The March visit was the subject of much criticism, as some politicians called on then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to boycott the White House over the United States’ response to the war in Gaza.

Political Editor Christina Finn will be in Washington DC to bring you all the latest from the week’s events.