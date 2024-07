A wax sculpture of Sinéad O'Connor has been unveiled at the National Wax Museum in Dublin today pic.twitter.com/SP2EtkMWm4 — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) July 25, 2024

THE WAX MUSEUM of Ireland has unveiled their tribute wax figure of the late singer Sinéad O’Connor.

Paddy Dunning, the owner of the museum, unveiled the wax figure to a small crowd of the public and media.

Museum owner Paddy Dunning and the Sinéad O'Connor wax figure today. Carl Kinsella / The Journal Carl Kinsella / The Journal / The Journal

The event took place at the museum on Westmoreland St in Dublin to mark the one year-anniversary of the singer’s passing tomorrow.

Dunning gave a speech about Sinéad and her work before unveiling the tribute piece this morning, which stands beside Star Wars figures which were also recently introduced to the museum.

The figure was sculpted by wax artist PJ Heraty, and it will be the last work he does after a 40-year career, who previously has had his work of Gerry Adams showcased at the museum.