SINN FÉIN’S MARY Lou McDonald is set to announce her party’s new front bench today, with a number of changes to portfolios likely.

In an interview with the Sunday Times last year, McDonald said there would be a “significant” reshuffle on the cards.

She said at the time that even high-profile names like Pearse Doherty (Finance) and Eoin Ó Broin (Housing) could potentially be moved to different briefs.

“Nobody is in a position indefinitely,” McDonald said at the time.

Of course that would be crazy, and I’m going to look at everything, every option will be entertained and then I’m going to place people in positions where they can perform at their strongest, and where you can get the best kind of collective chemistry and effort among the team.

“But there will be a significant reshuffle and appointments.”

The reshuffle comes after the government unveiled its new Cabinet last week.

Over the weekend, Sinn Féin saw its support rise since the general election last year, putting the party in tied place with Fianna Fáil as the most popular party among voters.

The first Business Post/Red C poll of the new year saw Sinn Féin jump three points in the poll to 22% when compared with November’s general election result.