SINN FÉIN HAS seen its support rise since the general election last year and is tied with Fianna Fáil as the most popular party among voters.

That’s according to the first Business Post/Red C poll of the new year.

The poll saw a random sample of 1,003 adults, aged 18 and over, interviewed online between Friday, 17 January, and Wednesday, 22 January.

Sinn Féin has jumped three points in the poll to 22% when compared to November’s general election result, meaning Mary Lou McDonald’s party is tied with Fianna Fáil.

On Thursday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was elected as Taoiseach by members of the Dáil following a chaotic 24 hours in Irish politics.

The row on Wednesday erupted following a plan to allow Independent TDs, who participated in government formation negotiations, but who have not been given junior ministerial positions, to get speaking time that is allocated to the opposition.

Meanwhile, support for Simon Harris’s Fine Gael has dropped by one point to 20%.

Elsewhere, the Social Democrats see their support rise by two points to 7%, while support for Labour dropped by two points to 3%.

Aontú’s support is unchanged on 4%, and Independent Ireland has seen a slight dip of one point, down to 3%.

The Green Party emerged from the election with only one TD, party leader Roderic O’Gorman – support for the party is unchanged at 3% when compared to the general election results.

Support for People Before Profit – Solidarity is also down one point, to 2% while support for independents is unchanged at 13%.