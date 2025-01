MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS been elected as Taoiseach by members of the Dáil.

He was elected to the top job by 95 votes to 76.

It’s been a chaotic 24 hours in Irish politics, with the Fianna Fáil leader due to be elected yesterday.

There were dramatic scenes in the Dáil yesterday after a row erupted following a plan to allow Independent TDs, who participated in government formation negotiations, but who have not been given junior ministerial positions, to get speaking time that is allocated to the opposition.

Members of the opposition furiously rejected this proposal, resulting in the Dáil being suspended a number of times before being adjourned until today.

In a bid to ensure a more productive day, the Ceann Comhairle, party leaders and the Dáil business committee agreed a temporary solution to break the deadlock and allow the vote for the next Taoiseach to proceed.

Martin will make his way to Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon where he will be formally appointed Taoiseach by President Micheal D Higgins.

After this, Martin will then return to Government Buildings and begin summoning his new Cabinet members to his office to tell them what ministry they will be getting.

The Dáil will resume later this evening to approve the new Cabinet members.

The new ministers will then travel to the State Reception Room in Áras an Uachtaráin where the president will then present each minister with their Seal of Office.