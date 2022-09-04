Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Sinn Féin support remains high as majority want McDonald for next Taoiseach

2 out of 5 respondents said they’d like to see the next government led by Sinn Féin.

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 4:11 PM
20 minutes ago 1,537 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5857476
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SINN FÉIN HAS held its position as the most popular party in the country as all government parties lose support, according to a poll released today by the Sunday Independent.

The opposition party is up 1% to 36%, with Fine Gael falling by a percentage point to 21%.

Fianna Fáil is also down 1% to 16%, while coalition partner the Green Party fell from 4% to just 2%.

This means that Sinn Féin lags just behind the next two biggest parties combined.

57% of respondents said that they’d like to see Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald as the next Taoiseach, 18% chose Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar and 6% wanted Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin while 19% were unsure.

The Ireland Thinks poll also found that support for People Before Profit rose by 1% to 5%, and the Social Democrats at 4%, Aontú and Labour at 3% each were unchanged.

Independents were at 11%, up two points from last month’s poll.

The most popular makeup of a new government remains a Sinn Féin-led government including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens, according to 42% of respondents, down 3%.

Another Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party government, had the support of 36% of respondents, a drop from 40% last month.

Mary Lou McDonald is currently on a US visit to meet with political and business leaders in California.

On Wednesday McDonald will give a keynote address at the University of San Francisco on Wednesday evening which deals with the topic of  “A Decade of Opportunity: Building a New and United Ireland”.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie