Sinn Féin support remains high as majority want McDonald for next Taoiseach

SINN FÉIN HAS held its position as the most popular party in the country as all government parties lose support, according to a poll released today by the Sunday Independent.
The opposition party is up 1% to 36%, with Fine Gael falling by a percentage point to 21%.
Fianna Fáil is also down 1% to 16%, while coalition partner the Green Party fell from 4% to just 2%.
This means that Sinn Féin lags just behind the next two biggest parties combined.
57% of respondents said that they’d like to see Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald as the next Taoiseach, 18% chose Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar and 6% wanted Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin while 19% were unsure.
The Ireland Thinks poll also found that support for People Before Profit rose by 1% to 5%, and the Social Democrats at 4%, Aontú and Labour at 3% each were unchanged.
Independents were at 11%, up two points from last month’s poll.
The most popular makeup of a new government remains a Sinn Féin-led government including Labour, the Social Democrats and the Greens, according to 42% of respondents, down 3%.
Another Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party government, had the support of 36% of respondents, a drop from 40% last month.
Mary Lou McDonald is currently on a US visit to meet with political and business leaders in California.
On Wednesday McDonald will give a keynote address at the University of San Francisco on Wednesday evening which deals with the topic of “A Decade of Opportunity: Building a New and United Ireland”.
