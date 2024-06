SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that it is “obvious” that her party ran too many candidates in the local elections, but said that she is still of the belief that people want change.

Sinn Féin under performed in this year’s local elections, retaining some seats and losing others, and, according to early tally figures, there is a possibility that the party might not retain their Midlands-North-West seat in the European Parliament either.

Speaking to reporters, a day after the majority of local election results came in, McDonald said that last Friday was “not our day” and admitted that the party ran too many candidates.

She said: “You go into electoral contests you have some great days out, you have disappointing days out, and Friday was a disappointing day for us. But we’ll regroup and we’ll be back out at it again.”

After 24 hours to reflect, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says:



“To answer your question directly, yes, it is obvious that now that we ran too many candidates.”



She says the Party needs to be “clear” on their stances in the future. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/RGQUKM6PIf — Muiris O’Cearbhaill (@muirisoc) June 10, 2024

“For perspective, it was not the day that I had hoped for, but we did make gains – we have new councillors up and down the country – and we will have a better a day out, I believe, in the general election.”

Asked if she believed voters were apprehensive to vote for Sinn Féin over continued allegations of “flip-flopping” on their policy stances, McDonald said she believed the terms and accusations were Government “attack lines”.

“Where there has been any level of confusion, we need now just to be clear on all of our positions,” she said. She added that her party’s position, particularly on immigration, has been consistent for as long as she has been a member of the party.

General election?

A big question for Government has been whether or not Taoiseach Simon Harris will call an election in the short-term now, as the results of the local elections put the coalition parties, particularly Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, in a in a stronger position than they may have envisaged.

Harris has so far ruled out going to the public any time soon but McDonald said her party would welcome a general election “at the earliest possible date”, and is still of the belief that there must be a change of Government.

“When the Taoiseach calls the election is anybody’s guess. He seems to be indicating that it might go to next spring, I rather suspect that it will happen in the autumn. But that’s my speculation,” she said.

“We’ll be ready whenever it happens. Bring it on.”

She told reporters: “We need to come back at this again with vigor and with energy, because whatever happens at this stage, we’re not too far off a general election and that’s the big contest for us. And I’m very determined that we will be ready for it.”