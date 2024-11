SINN FÉIN HAS formally selected Maria McCormack to be its only candidate in the Laois-Offaly constituency for the upcoming general election.

It follows TD Brian Stanley’s shock resignation last month over what he called a “seriously flawed” internal procedure following a complaint made against him within the party.

He has since announced his intention to run for a seat in the constituency again – this time as an Independent.

On foot of his resignation on 12 October, the internal process was suspended and the issue was then passed on to gardaí.

Stanley claimed the party’s inquiry process, which began in the summer, “lacked objectivity”. He also accused members of Sinn Féin of orchestrating a “character assassination” against him and said Mary Lou McDonald dealt with the situation “appallingly”.

In the general election, Stanley said he will stand on a platform of progressive republican policies and if elected will work to improve public services, protect workers and families and address the housing crisis.

McCormack, who was chosen at a Sinn Féin convention in Laois this evening, ran unsuccessfully in the local elections in the Portlaoise area. She didn’t poll strongly and was eliminated early on.

Stanley and his wife Caroline Dwane, who is a sitting Laois County Councillor, have been silent on McCormack’s selection.

In a speech this evening, McCormack said that the Laois-Offaly Dáil seat belongs to Sinn Fein, and not “any individual or family”.

Party leader McDonald described her as “an outstanding community activist who cares deeply about this county”.

“She is a dedicated Irish Republican, and she will make a first class Teachta Dála for the people of Laois.”

She added that her experience as a healthcare worker and a parent of a child with ASD means she understands what improvements are needed in public services.

“The Sinn Féin seat in Laois was hard won by the relentless work of many republican activists down through the years. Selfless activists who understood that this is not about any individual but always about the bigger picture,” McDonald continued.

“It is a seat for the ordinary people of this county, backed by Sinn Féin voters who believe that real change and a better future is possible.”