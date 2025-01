SIX NATIONS COVERAGE, a documentary about Charlie Bird, and a new comedy-drama are among the lineup for Virgin Media’s spring schedule.

In fresh original content, The Secret Headliner will follow top Irish bands as they prepare to anonymously appear in a small local venue. They’ll hand-pick an up and coming artist to be their support act.

Cian Ducrot and Picture This are among the acts that will feature in the series., which kicks off on St Patrick’s Week on Virgin Media One.

A brand-new six-part comedy-drama series called Video Nasty begin airing on Monday, 20 January. It features rising stars of Irish acting, including Simone Kirby (Kneecap), Leia Murphy (Fair City) and Kevin McGahern (Republic of Telly).

Set in 1985, when the home video revolution is in full swing, Video Nasty tells the story of three teenagers who go on a quest to complete a cult VHS collection. Instead, they get mixed up in a murder investigation, becoming chief suspects and public enemies.

In February, step inside the high-octane world of neurosurgery, where every second counts and one wrong move can mean life or death.

The Brain Doctors: Inside Neurosurgery takes you behind the scenes at Beaumont Hospital, Ireland’s top neurosurgical hub.

In this exclusive four-part access series, you’ll see it all: the drama, the skill, the genius, and the raw humanity that make these surgeries not just about the science, but about the people who fight for their lives.

Advertisement

Later, in March, there will be a new documentary, The Safe Injection Rooms, which follows the opening of the new injection clinic in Merchant’s Quay, Dublin.

Viewer favourites are back too.

To kick off the new year, The Clinic For Well People returns. For a second season, people with no underlying symptoms are invited to receive a full medical exam to find out if they are really as healthy as they think they are.

For many it ends with a full bill of health at the clinic, for some we continue their story as they go for further diagnostics followed by a review by a medical specialist in the area of concern.

Help Me Buy A Home returns in February, arming viewers with the insight they need to successfully navigate Ireland’s increasingly difficult housing market. Expert Buyers Agent Liz O’Kane lends her experience to overwhelmed and frustrated house-hunters.

Liz’s mission is to get people out of endless viewings and drive them toward that elusive goal of home-ownership. To help her demystify the market for viewers, she’ll be joined by hosts of the I’m Grand Mam podcast PJ and Kevin.

On the first anniversary of Charlie Bird’s passing, Ransom ‘79 tracks the veteran journalist as he embarked on a journalistic whodunnit that became a race against time, as his degenerative illness of Motor Neuron Disease progressed.

While he attempted to unravel the mystery behind a terrorist threat to extort the State, increasingly he found himself wrestling not with an elusive story, but with intruding mortality.

In sport, the best of the UEFA Champions League and Guinness Six Nations will be to the forefront of Virgin Media Television’s coverage, with full details to be announced in due course.