Poll: Do you think Ireland can win a Grand Slam at the Six Nations?
The Irish team has beaten Wales, France, and Italy so far.
2.3k
2
19 minutes ago

AS IRELAND EMERGES from Round Three of the Six Nations with another win, all eyes are on whether the team can pull off a Grand Slam (that is, winning against every other country).

The Irish team has played Wales, France, and Italy so far, beating all three by a comfortable margin.

Matches against Scotland and England stand between Ireland a Grand Slam win.

Do you think they could do it?


Poll Results:

Yes, here we go! (305)
I'm not sure (24)
No, they'll lose to Scotland (17)
No, they'll lose to England (13)
No, they'll lose both (12)





