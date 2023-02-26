Poll: Do you think Ireland can win a Grand Slam at the Six Nations?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AS IRELAND EMERGES from Round Three of the Six Nations with another win, all eyes are on whether the team can pull off a Grand Slam (that is, winning against every other country).
The Irish team has played Wales, France, and Italy so far, beating all three by a comfortable margin.
Matches against Scotland and England stand between Ireland a Grand Slam win.
Do you think they could do it?
