RTÉ HAS REVEALED that filming for the upcoming series of The Traitors Ireland has concluded at the historic Slane Castle in County Meath.

The hit TV show will be coming to Irish screens this year having already enthralled audiences around the world, including award-winning versions in the UK, US and the Netherlands.

Slane Castle will be the backdrop for “all the mind games, missions, and unexpected twists”, RTÉ said, adding that the castle’s towering walls will “be the perfect place for contestants to plot their next move”.

The Traitors Ireland will feature 22 contestants from all around the country, following a national casting call last year.

The host of the series will be Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney.

Slane Castle’s heir, Alex Conyngham, the Earl of Mount Charles, anticipates that the show – which is expected to be broadcast internationally – will attract a new wave of tourists.

“Slane Castle may be our home, but it was built for entertaining,” Conygham said.

“Having The Traitors here is an enthralling evolution of this theme as the dramatic setting of the castle and its grounds now provide the backdrop for world class entertainment on the screen.”

Slane has hosted legendary gigs over the decades, from Bob Dylan to Queen and Thin Lizzy and Harry Styles, but the site is reportedly struggling to compete with Dublin venues to attract performers.