#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 6 February 2022
Advertisement

Man (73) in critical condition after 'vicious and cowardly' aggravated burglary in Sligo

Gardaí have issued another appeal after the incident which occurred last month in Sligo.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 6 Feb 2022, 1:07 PM
19 minutes ago 2,052 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5675184
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an updated witness appeal to a “callous and cowardly” aggravated burglary in Sligo last month. 

73-year-old Thomas Niland is in a critical condition and on life support after receiving serious head and upper body injuries on Tuesday 18 January.

At around 7pm, three masked men forced their way into his home on the N59, Skreen, Sligo.

Thomas answered a knock to his front door and gardaí said he was “immediately and viciously” assaulted. A small sum of money was also stolen.

The man crawled from his home to alert passing motorists and gardaí were alerted to the scene by his neighbours.

Thomas was transferred to Sligo University Hospital where his condition has deteriorated significantly, gardaí said. 

Gardaí believe the attackers arrived in a car and it is not known whether anyone remained in the car during the attack.   

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to Thomas’s family and a large-scale criminal investigation has been launched. 

Gardaí also received information through house-to-house enquiries in the area and are also in receipt of CCTV footage. 

They are appealing to anyone with information on the “vicious and cowardly” aggravated burglary and assault to get in contact. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/ Ballina Road), in the Skreen area, on Tuesday 18 January between 4pm and 8pm, who may have dashcam or any other video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

They are also appealing for information from anyone about people or vehicles that drew their attention in the wider N59 Skreen locality.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, Sligo Garda Station said today: “Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to Justice.

“If you have any information on this callous and cowardly crime please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie