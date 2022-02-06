Man (73) in critical condition after 'vicious and cowardly' aggravated burglary in Sligo

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an updated witness appeal to a “callous and cowardly” aggravated burglary in Sligo last month.

73-year-old Thomas Niland is in a critical condition and on life support after receiving serious head and upper body injuries on Tuesday 18 January.

At around 7pm, three masked men forced their way into his home on the N59, Skreen, Sligo.

Thomas answered a knock to his front door and gardaí said he was “immediately and viciously” assaulted. A small sum of money was also stolen.

The man crawled from his home to alert passing motorists and gardaí were alerted to the scene by his neighbours.

Thomas was transferred to Sligo University Hospital where his condition has deteriorated significantly, gardaí said.

Gardaí believe the attackers arrived in a car and it is not known whether anyone remained in the car during the attack.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed to Thomas’s family and a large-scale criminal investigation has been launched.

Gardaí also received information through house-to-house enquiries in the area and are also in receipt of CCTV footage.

They are appealing to anyone with information on the “vicious and cowardly” aggravated burglary and assault to get in contact.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was driving along the N59 (Sligo/ Ballina Road), in the Skreen area, on Tuesday 18 January between 4pm and 8pm, who may have dashcam or any other video footage to contact investigating gardaí.

They are also appealing for information from anyone about people or vehicles that drew their attention in the wider N59 Skreen locality.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor, Sligo Garda Station said today: “Thomas Niland and his family deserve to have these criminals who carried out this heartless act brought to Justice.

“If you have any information on this callous and cowardly crime please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”