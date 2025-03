GLYCEROL IN SLUSHIES can make children sick, and should not be consumed until children are at least eight years old, according to a new study by UCD.

The study reviewed 21 children who presented to medical centres across the UK and Ireland from 2009 through 2024 after consuming slushies.

Of the 21 children, a majority – 93% – of them became unwell within 60 minutes of slush ice drink consumption. None of them had any relevant previous conditions.

The researchers found that that the glycerol in slush drinks can cause ‘glycerol intoxication syndrome’ in young children.

“This illness has only rarely been described before in the medical literature and never in association with slush ice drinks,” said Professor Ellen Crushell, a metabolic paediatrician at Temple Street children’s hospital and professor at the UCD School of Medicine.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last year, issued advice to parents to limit young childrens’ consumption of slush ice drinks that contain glycerol, due to potentially negative side-effects – including headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

Glycerol is an EU-approved additive that is used to keep the sugar content of drinks low, and gives iced drinks a slushy consistency. While it is not usually harmful, there are concerns about its effect on young children.

The FSAI has advised that children under the age of four should not consume drinks containing glycerol, and that consumption by older kids and adults should be kept to no more than one a day.

However, Crushnell said children should be at least eight years old before consuming slushies.

She added that greater transparency was needed on the amount of glycerol used in the drinks.

The HSE said parents should bear in mind that slush drinks have no health value for kids anyway.

Dr Abigail Collins, National Clinical Lead for the HSE’s Child Health Public Health Programme said: “It should also be noted that all slush ice drinks, whether containing sugar or glycerol, convey no health benefits, and are not part of a healthy diet for children of any age.”

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, the junior minister responsible for public health, said she has asked her department and the FSAI to review the study’s findings.