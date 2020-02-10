Motorists being urged to drive with caution as country hit with snow and icy conditions

MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned to drive with caution this morning after Storm Ciara resulted snowfall in parts of the country overnight.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place nationwide this morning and will be valid until midnight.

Met Éireann has warned of widespread wintry conditions today, with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north.

A Status Orange wind warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

Storm Ciara is continuing to produce strong westerly winds in coastal areas with mean speeds of 65-80km/h and gusts of between 110 and 130km/h, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster has warned that a combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding.

Looking at today’s forecast, Met Éireann has said it will be cold, windy and wintry.

There will be frequent heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow in areas.

Showers are expected to become increasingly wintry throughout the day, with some thundery downpours.

Conditions are due to be cold and windy tonight, with further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.

Temperatures are to drop as low as 0 degrees, with frost and icy patches.

Road conditions

The overnight snowfall is affecting road conditions in Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny.

AA Roadwatch has warned that showers of hail, sleet or snow may affect road conditions, especially on higher ground.

Motorists in affected areas are being asked to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.

They are also being reminded that it takes up to 10 times longer to stop a car in snow or ice.

Detailed information about road conditions can be found here.