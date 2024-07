THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL Party has taken a beating in the UK general election, according to exit polls, as Labour followed through on its predicted landslide success.

The SNP will take just ten seats in Westminster if the exit polling proves accurate, a drop from the 48 the party won in 2019.

This is a very disappointing result for the SNP. YouGov polling ahead of today’s vote had predicted the party would win 18 seats.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Thank you to everyone who #VotedSNP, to all our candidates, and to all our dedicated activists.



💛 Together, we’ll always keep working for a better future - made in Scotland, for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/RrSFRNPJty — The SNP (@theSNP) July 4, 2024

In a post on X, the official SNP account thanked the party’s supporters, candidates and “our dedicated activists”.

“Together, we’ll always keep working for a better future – made in Scotland, for Scotland.”

The Conservatives are also set for a major defeat, although theirs was better flagged ahead of the voting today. The Tories are predicted to take just 131 seats in parliament.

Labour is predicted to take a massive 410 seats while the Liberal Democrats are set to pick up 61.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party looks like it will take a historic 13 seats.

