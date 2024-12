THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS are willing to discuss the possibility of entering government if it is able to secure policy commitments from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael before doing so.

Deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan today disputed reports that the party is fearful that their eleven-seat hold in Leinster House would be wiped out in the next election if the Social Democrats went into power.

He told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that his party were not entering negotiations with the next election on their mind. The concerns, however, are relevant in the context of the Green Party’s performance at the ballot box over the weekend.

Despite delivering key policy commitments the Greens only returned one TD, leader Roderic O’Gorman, who told reporters that he believed the losses were due to what he called “smaller party in government syndrome”.

O’Callaghan today said the Social Democrats were not concerned over the Greens’ performance in the election, and would enter government if ”we can get the kind of change direction in these areas that we’re looking for”.

He gave particular mention to housing policy, stressing that reforms were necessary to deal with the rising number of people entering in to emergency and homeless accommodation.

“I don’t think thinking about the next election is the right approach to take in terms of government formation,” O’Callaghan said.

“What we want to do is get our policies that we ran on implemented in the next government. That’s why we’re in politics. That’s why we contest elections.”

He added that discussions between the Social Democrats and parties of government have not started, but stressed that his party would be willing to enter a coalition if the partners were interested in delivering “change”.

Meetings ongoing

TDs in the Social Democrats are due to meet with representatives from Sinn Féin today, who are seeking that the centre-left group stay out of government and instead form a cohesive opposition for five years.

Leader Mary Lou McDonald seemingly accepted that her party would be sitting in the opposition benches for another five years and urged the Social Democrats, Labour and independent TDs not to “prop up” Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael yesterday.

O’Callaghan detailed that the Social Democrats will be meeting with Labour tomorrow.

Labour has made clear its intention to form a common platform with parties of a similar political persuasion and enter, jointly, into coalition formation discussions. TDs from the party have said that they will not be entering a government by themselves.

Labour is holding its first meeting in Leinster House in Dublin today. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

Today, Labour is holding an internal meeting at Leinster House in Dublin to discuss that common policy platform and the party’s next move.

Elsewhere, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – who yesterday made clear that independent TDs are in the frame to form a government – are entering into negotiations with other potential partners.

Kildare North TD James Lawless said discussions could go on for the “next couple of days” and told RTÉ Radio One this morning that he was unsure if a government could be formed before Christmas.

Lawless said if an agreement is found quickly, there is a chance that a government could be formed in the coming weeks.

He reminded the programme of the lengthy negotiations that took place after the last election in 2020 – though, he did not give reference to the fact that the discussions were disrupted by a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, both parties may have to find one more seat to secure a majority in the Dáil as, it is understood, outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is considering a bid to retain his position in the Dáil.

It is understood that members from a number of parties have asked the Fianna Fáil Kildare South TD, who announced before the election that he would not be seeking to hold the position again, to consider remaining-in-situ in the interest of stability.