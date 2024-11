AS THE VOTE counting continues, it’s becoming apparent that the Social Democrats are having a good day.

The party’s leader Holly Cairns, who gave birth to her first child yesterday, looks set to retain her seat in Cork South West, where a tally has her on 20%, behind Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins, who is on 23.5%.

More broadly, the Social Democrats look likely to keep incumbents Jennifer Whitmore, Gary Gannon and Cian O’Callaghan in their seats while it’s understood the party is hoping to break into double figures in the Dáil this time round. TDs Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall are not running for re-election.

An exit poll on first preference votes published not long after the polls closed at 10pm last night had the Social Democrats on 5.8% nationally.

Limerick councillor Elisa O’Donovan is in the running in the Limerick City constituency. Rory Hearne is also in contention for a Dáil seat in Dublin North West.

Sinéad Gibney, who failed to win a seat in the EU Parliament earlier this year, has said she is “thrilled” with the result so far after this morning’s tally showed her on 8.7% of the vote in Dublin Rathdown. However, it will be a close race for one of the four seats up for grabs.

In Cork East, councillor Liam Quaide is in a tight race with Sinn Féin’s Pat Buckley, behind Fianna Fáil’s James O’Connor and Fine Gael’s Mark Staunton.

One constituency to watch is the highly competitive Dublin Central constituency, where TD Gary Gannon is in the running on 13.2%, behind Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe. Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is also in with a chance of being elected.