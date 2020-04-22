This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Construction to resume at three social housing developments in Dublin from early next week

Contractors are understood to be on site at the three locations to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 9:05 PM
1 hour ago 16,749 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5081470
Stock image of housing development.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Stock image of housing development.
Stock image of housing development.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

CONSTRUCTION WORKS AT three social-housing development sites is to resume from early next week after the green light was given by Government.

A letter circulated to members of Dublin City Council, and seen by TheJournal.ieadvised that the Government is giving consideration to allow social housing developments which could be completed by the end of May to resume construction.

Dublin City Council had applied to allow 11 sites resume construction and has been granted permission for three of those social housing developments in Dublin.

A 59-unit development on St Agnes Avenue in Crumlin, a 43-unit development at Dolphin Park in Dublin 8, and a 29-unit development ar Poplar Row in Ballybough, Dublin 3 have been given the go ahead.

All three sites are being developed by Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) contracted by Dublin City Council. 

Contractors are understood to be on site at the three locations to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The Government and industry stakeholders have been in contact in recent days to examine ways in which the construction industry could get back up and running in a safe way while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie