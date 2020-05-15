This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Under 6,000 new social houses built in 2019 as government misses target again

Just 5,771 new builds were delivered to the government last year.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 May 2020, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,652 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099567
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS revealed that fewer than 6,000 new social houses were built in 2019, falling short of the target under Rebuilding Ireland for the second year running.

New figures from the Department of Housing show that 5,771 new builds were delivered last year, with 2,271 by local authorities and 2,174 by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

A further 1,326 units were delivered through the Part V scheme, whereby 10% of land zoned for private developments is earmarked for social and affordable housing.

The overall figure falls short of the target for 6,545 units of new social housing set out in Rebuilding Ireland for 2019.

However, there was an increase in the number of houses built in 2018, when 4,811 units were delivered. The target for the same year was 4,969 new builds. 

The data also shows that 4,235 new social housing units were delivered through the social housing leasing scheme, acquired via banks’ investment or loan portfolios or brought back into use through the renovation of vacant houses.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that Rebuilding Ireland had “consistently failed” to meet the demands of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Homelessness.

He pointed to a report by the cross-party committee report in 2016, which called for 10,000 social homes owned by local authorities and AHBs to be delivered every year for five years.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Four years in and Fine Gael are still more than 16% short of this crucial target,” Ó Broin said.

“This is why housing need continues to rise and the homeless crisis continues to spiral out of control.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie