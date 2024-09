BLOCKING SOCIAL MEDIA companies such as X is “not the space that I’m in”, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings today, the Taoiseach was asked for his reaction to the news that a Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision to block billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform nationwide.

Asked whether the move gave him any food for thought in terms lengths the government would ever consider and whether he was surprised by the decision, he said:

“So look, that’s not the space that I’m in. I use social media. I use X. I see the value in social media. I actually think when social media is used correctly, it can be good.”

However, he said there has to be clarity in relation to the application of laws, and the responsibility of social media companies.

He said social media platforms are publishers as they are publishing content.

“So I would much rather see a structure put in place where everybody is very clear on the rules of engagement,” he added.

Harris said he is “satisfied” where Ireland is in terms of putting binding codes in place, stating that significant financial penalties will be imposed on social media companies that don’t abide by those binding codes.

Earlier this month, Harris said social media companies “dining out” on the idea that Ireland will not be robust in relation to online safety are about to find out how “extraordinarily wrong” they are.

He vowed to hit social media companies where it hurts – in their pockets – if they fail to comply with their obligations around online safety.

“Ireland submitted its draft code to the European Commission in May, and subject to that being approved, I expect us to be in a position to have that code in place this year,” he added.

The Taoiseach plans to hold two online safety summits in Government Buildings this month, he confirmed.

The first summit will involve the new regulator, all relevant social media companies, departments and state agencies.

Harris said he wants to hear the perspective of the Department of Education, the Department of Health, the Department of Enterprise and others, as well as the new media commissioner.

A second summit will then be held with groups that advocate for children, such as the Children’s Rights Alliance and the National Parents Council, the ISPCC and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

“What I really want to do with those two meetings is, in a sense, check that the course we’re on is the correct one. But I do believe we’re going to see a situation where we’ll have left the era of self regulation behind, and we’ll have binding codes in place by the end of

the year,” he said.