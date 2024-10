THERE WILL BE a €12 increase to all weekly social welfare payments under Budget 2025.

This includes the jobseeker’s, disability, and carer’s allowances, as well as the State pension.

The standard pension rate for those aged between 66 and 80 will increase to €278 per week.

Those who are in receipt of the pension who are living alone will also receive a lump sum of €200.

Alongside the rate increases, everyone who avails of any social welfare payments will also receive a once-off lump sum of €400.

In addition, this month long-term social welfare recipients will get double payment. Nearly 1.4 million people will benefit from this.

The baseline Carer’s Allowance will rise from €248 to €260 per week, while the Carer’s Support Grant will rise from €1,850 to €2,000.

Carers will now qualify for the fuel allowance.

Furthermore, the threshold to receive the allowance will increase to €625 for a single person and €1,250 for a couple. This is a significant change from the existing €450 and €900 thresholds.

Disability Allowance recipients with no dependents will now get €244 per week.

Earlier this year, the government scrapped a plan to create a new three-tiered system for the allowance following backlash from activists.

The Green paper would have linked the level of payment to a determination on capacity to work and the nature of the disability.

Parents

For parents, there will be a €15 increase to maternity, paternity and adoptive parents payments.

The weekly child benefit will increase by €4 for children under 12 years, and €8 for children over 12.

Among the other once-off payments in the €2.2 billion cost of living package are a €420 payment to new parents and €400 for working families.

They will also receive a €100 lump sum for each child they already receive the standard benefit from.