Sofa Watch: Ryan catches up with Gloria Estefan and Domhnall Gleeson

FOLLOWING A SHORT summer hiatus, TheJournal.ie’s Sofa Watch is back to help you find the best on offer, old and new, from chat shows on both sides of the pond.

As another week rolls around of sitting at home in the evenings, a bit of socially distant light banter can help to break up the monotony.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Top billing tonight goes to Cuban-American singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan. The singer will speak to Ryan Tubridy about her career highs and lows, as well as giving her take on the current state of US politics.

Ryan will also be chatting to actor Domhnall Gleeson about his current and upcoming film projects, as well as the importance of the work of the Irish Hospice Foundation and his close association with the organisation.

Hazel Chu will chat about becoming the first person from an ethnic background to be Lord Mayor of Dublin, what life was like for her growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, fighting racism and how Dublin is copy with the pandemic.

Ryan will be chatting with TV presenter-turned-author Dermot O’Leary about an eventful summer that saw him become a new dad, and discover he had Covid antibodies, and how his cat Toto inspired his bestselling series of children’s books.

Breakout TikTok stars, Irish dancing group Cairde will be in studio, chatting about their success on the social media platform.

Music relief will tonight be courtesy of James Vincent MacMorrow and Denise Chaila.

Here’s a quick clip from Jane Fonda’s appearance on the show last week..

Across the pond

Over in the US, Jimmy Kimmel is still on his summer holidays, but the show is not.

With the help of celebrity friends – such as Billy Eichner, Dua Lipa, Rob Lowe, and David Spade – the show has kept going over Zoom for the past month.

Most recently, Samuel L Jackson spoke with actor John David Washington about knowing each other since they were children, Washington’s work with Spike Lee, his dad Denzel and his new movie Tenet.

Meanwhile, the other Jimmy (Fallon) is no longer presenting his show from home, but has moved back to the studio. This time with no audience.

This week, Fallon chatted with Ewan McGregor about the actor’s adventure of riding from South America to Los Angeles on electric motorcycles.

On the (American) Late Late Show, James Corden catches up with Neil Patrick Harris, who recently shared he and his family had contracted Covid-19 earlier in the year.

The actor chats about how he and his husband David met, along with what his experience has been like to act in the new Matrix film.

From the archives

If you’re here to find out who’s on The Graham Norton Show tonight, you’re out of luck. There’s still no date for the host’s return to our screens just yet.

If other years are anything to go off we can expect to see Graham and his red chair on BBC One at the end of this month. Although given the year that’s in it, don’t hold your breath.

In the meantime, here’s another best bits compilation to tide you over.