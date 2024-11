A MEMBER OF the Defence Forces who appeared before Cork District Court in March charged in connection with the seizure of upwards of €25,000 of cocaine at Collins Barracks in the city will have to wait until next year for DPP directions.

Shane Scanlon of Cooline Heights, Ballyvoloon, Cobh, Cork first appeared in court in March. The 34 year old is charged with two offences.

Mr Scanlon is charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, at Old Youghal Road in Cork for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying it to another on 27 March last. He is also charged with having cocaine unlawfully in his possession at Old Youghal Road on 27 March. The alleged offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Today at Cork District Court Sgt John Kelleher confirmed that DPP directions were not yet available. Analysis of the seized drugs still needs to be carried out at the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Mr Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, criticised the delay in the case particularly in light of strict bail conditions which had to be observed by his client. He said “how much indulgence must be given to DPP?”

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Mr Scanlon on bail until his next court appearance on 13 January 2025. Mr Scanlon previously surrendered his passport. He has to continue to sign on three days a week at Cobh garda station.

Mr Scanlon first appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court on March 28th last. At that stage evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Garda Derry O’Brien from Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork city.