MORE THAN 100 people were arrested in London yesterday, in a second day of rioting across England. The violence was sparked by the fatal stabbing of three young girls, and the injuring of eight others by a lone attacker,

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is underage, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and the possession of a bladed article.

Violent demonstrations broke out in London, Manchester, Hartlepool, while a demonstration in Aldershot saw a tense stand-off with riot police, after the attacker was falsely identified as a Muslim asylum-seeker who crossed the English Channel in a small boat.

The boy, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport.

Advertisement

The angry scenes also included loud chants of, “we want our country back” and, “oh Tommy Robinson”, referring to the right-wing activist. One man wore a shirt with the slogan: “Nigel Farage for Prime Minister, Tommy Robinson for Home Secretary”.

Demonstrators in Manchester were dispersed by police after they started to throw stones and beer bottles at police, while in Hartlepool, a police vehicle was set on fire.

Wednesday night’s events are the second following a night of violence in Southport after a vigil for the victims was held in the town.

Five men were arrested, with a number of police officers being injured, and police vehicles being set alight.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with senior police leaders in Downing Street to express his full support for their efforts to deal with the violence.

With reporting by the Press Association.