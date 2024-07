VIOLENT CLASHES BETWEEN protesters and police have erupted outside a mosque in Southport in the UK after three girls were killed in a knife attack.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed in Southport, Merseyside, yesterday.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, police said.

Hundreds of people took part in a vigil this evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a protest outside a mosque in Southport as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Merseyside Police has said a number of officers have been injured in the clashes.

In a statement on X, the police force also said cars were set alight, a shop was broken into and looted.

“This is completely unacceptable. We’re gathering evidence & those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Merseyside Police said in an earlier statement that “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Merseyside Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken nose in chaotic scenes outside the mosque as missiles were thrown at the police.

ITV’s Paul Brand reported locals being “absolutely horrified as they look on from their front gardens”.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

‘Speculation’

Assistant chief constable Alex Goss said: “It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives.

“In the last 24 hours, we have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from the community and wider Merseyside communities for the families who are currently trying to deal with their loss and care for victims injured during the major incident.

A line of police officers in Southport, UK Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.

Goss said that many of those taking part in the violence were likely not local to Southport. He also said that there had been “much speculation and hypothesis” about the identity of the teenage attacker.

“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

He added that police officers “should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community who have suffered enough”.

In a video posted earlier today, Nigel Farage, leader of the the far-right, anti-immigrant party Reform UK, commented on the attacker, saying: “I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us.”

A Times Radio investigation identified one name that has been circulated online since it was posted by a fake news outlet. Times Radio confirmed with UK police that the name was not that of the attacker.

“This name is incorrect,” said Merseyside Police in a statement to Times Radio, urging people to avoid speculation about his identity.

The fake name “Ali Al-Shakati” has been circulating online in connection with the alleged Southport attacker. @KDenkWrites has uncovered the source of this misinformation: a fake news website believed to be run by Russians.



📻 https://t.co/CQGTpxujDh#TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/Zc78d8thBG — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) July 30, 2024

‘Total disgrace’

After being heckled while visiting the scene of the knife attack today, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office issued a statement urging people not to speculate about the attacker and to let the police conduct their investigation.

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said: “It’s distressing to see people from outside our Southport community attacking our police and local people.

“I want to make it clear that I fully condemn any attack on our emergency services, these are the same services that responded to the tragic attack yesterday.

“I appeal to local people to avoid the area and stay safe, to allow the police to do their job.”

STATEMENT | We condemn the recent attacks on the Southport mosque and the spread of hate following the tragic events in the area.



We urge authorities to protect religious institutions and prevent further violence. pic.twitter.com/A7KvcnDiXA — Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) (@MABOnline1) July 30, 2024

The UK’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said it was “appalling” that police officers in Southport were facing attacks from “thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community”, adding: “It’s a total disgrace”.

Scotland’s former first minister, Humza Yousaf, has said: “This is what happens when you appease the far right”, in a post on X.

Attacking mosques and chanting Islamaphobic abuse. Let's not pretend the far-right care one jot about children murdered in Southport. These thugs are scum who are exploiting the killing of children for their own bigoted ends.



This is what happens when you appease the far-right. https://t.co/dUGffZVTvT — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) July 30, 2024

“Attacking mosques and chanting Islamaphobic abuse. Let’s not pretend the far-right care one jot about children murdered in Southport,” Yousaf wrote.

“These thugs are scum who are exploiting the killing of children for their own bigoted ends.”

The Muslim Association of Britain condemned the attacks on the mosque in a post on social media.

“We condemn the recent attacks on the Southport mosque and the spread of hate following the tragic events in the area. We urge authorities to protect religious institutions and prevent further violence.”

With reporting from Press Association