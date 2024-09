THE COMMANDER OF the SpaceX Polaris Dawn has opened the hatch of the Dragon spacecraft and made his way through to open space, the first private citizen to ever achieve the feat.

A livestream showed Commander Jared Isaacman orbiting Earth from an altitude of around 700 kilometres as mission control Hawthorne, California broke out in applause.

He completed three suit mobility tests, the first of which focuses on using a single hand to control body movement.

Polaris Dawn's Mission Commander @rookisaacman has completed his suit mobility tests and is now back inside Dragon pic.twitter.com/oyEvjEKfRo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2024

He and the other civilians evaluated their ability to move in all directions, hold a single position for 10-15 seconds, and hold position while the other arm is simulating tool use.

The second test assessed the crew’s ability to move up and down, and the third test had them try out movement with the foot restraint.

They are now introducing temperature and pressure changes in the Dragon and waiting for it to recover before the crew get out of their seats again or remove their suits.

A narrator at the control centre said they are doing a “leak check” to ensure the hatch is sealed correctly. They aim to avoid the crew being exposed to a “hypoxic environment”.

“They’re going to be pretty much right at the atmosphere we’re walking in right now before they get their suits off,” he said.

They’ll wash out their suits with a nitrogen oxygen mixture similar to what is used in scuba diving tanks. It takes them out of a pure oxygen environment and it’s one of the final steps in the spacewalk.