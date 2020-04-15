This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spain records 523 new deaths as confirmed cases increase by more than 5,000

The number of confirmed infections rose by 3% to 177,633.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 12:23 PM
55 minutes ago 9,478 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074837
City Hall in Madrid, which was locked down during the pandemic.
Image: Shutterstock/Enrique Campo Bello
City Hall in Madrid, which was locked down during the pandemic.
City Hall in Madrid, which was locked down during the pandemic.
Image: Shutterstock/Enrique Campo Bello

SPAIN HAS RECORED 523 new deaths from the coronavirus, a decline from the previous day, but at the same time as the number of new daily confirmed cases increased by more than 5,000.

The new deaths reported by the health ministry take the total number of fatalities to 18,579 – officially third in the world behind the United States and Italy.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 5,092, or 3%, to 177,633, the biggest daily increase in the number of cases since 9 April.

Health authorities say Spain has overcome the peak of the coronavirus, after registering its highest daily death toll of 950 people on 2 April, but warn against relaxing restrictions on the movement of people to curb the spread of the virus.

Spain on 14 March imposed one of the tightest lockdowns in Europe, with people in the nation of around 47 million people allowed outside only to go to work when they can’t do so from home, buy food, seek medical care and briefly walk their dog.

The government tightened the restrictions on 30 March by freezing all non-essential activities like construction and manufacturing for two weeks in a so-called “economic hibernation” – a measure that was lifted on Monday.

“We adopted difficult measures which are effective, which protect and save lives,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a debate in parliament today.

“As a result of this confinement, I am convinced that Spaniards will shortly recover a bit of normality… a new normality because nothing will be the same until a vaccine is found,” he added in response to criticism from the right over his handling of the pandemic.

The government estimates that about 67% of Spaniards are adhering strictly to the lockdown and hardly ever go outside since it was imposed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie