SPAIN’S PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sánchez is visiting China today for high-level talks as his government seeks to deepen economic ties with the Asian superpower.

Sánchez, on his third visit to China in two years, met with President Xi Jinping this morning and is also expected to hold discussions with senior executives from leading Chinese companies, particularly those in the electric battery and renewable energy sectors.

The visit comes at a time of rising uncertainty for the global economy, sparked by US president Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policy.

Last week, Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, only to pause many of them days later.

Nonetheless, a steep 145% tariff on Chinese imports remains in place, shaking markets and prompting sharp reactions from both allies and rivals.

For Spain, the stakes are high – government spokeswoman Pilar Alegría said the visit carries “special importance”, noting that as much as 80% of Spanish exports to the United States could be affected by the tariffs.

“Diversifying markets” is now a top priority, she said.

Sánchez echoed that sentiment while in Vietnam on Thursday, where he signed a series of commercial deals before heading to Beijing.

“A trade war favours no one. We all lose,” he said.

In a sign of Madrid’s shifting foreign policy stance, agriculture minister Luis Planas defended the decision to strengthen ties with China, stating: “Expanding the trade relations that we have with other countries, including a partner as important as China, does not go against anyone.”

“Everyone has to defend their own interests.”

Spain’s position on China has become noticeably more conciliatory than that of other EU nations.

Although it initially supported EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles last year, Spain later abstained from a vote on customs duties, suggesting a more nuanced approach.

Some US officials, however, were quick to criticise. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned earlier this week that countries leaning toward China would be “cutting their own throat”, arguing that Beijing would flood Europe with discounted goods it can no longer sell in the US.

Meanwhile, global markets continued to reel from Washington’s tariff policy.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plummeted 5.6% this morning before recovering slightly to a 4.7% loss by mid-session.

The Korean Kospi dropped 1.6%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 2.1%.

The yen surged against the dollar, which also slipped against the euro.

On Wall Street, yesterday saw a dramatic reversal of gains. The S&P 500 plunged 3.5%, following a 9.5% surge the day before. The Dow Jones fell over 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq dropped 4.3%.

Losses accelerated after the White House clarified that the total effective tariff on Chinese imports would be 145%, not 125% as Trump had earlier posted on Truth Social.

In retaliation, China announced a new set of countermeasures, including a planned reduction in the number of US films permitted for import.

Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery fell 12.5%, while Disney’s stock sank nearly 7%.

A spokesperson for China’s Film Administration said US films had become “less palatable” to Chinese audiences following “the wrong move by the US to wantonly implement tariffs on China”.

The European Union, for its part, said it would pause its own retaliatory measures for 90 days, leaving space for potential negotiations.

Yesterday’s swings also hit the bond market, which has historically played the role of enforcer against politicians and economic policies it deemed imprudent.

Additional reporting from PA