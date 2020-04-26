This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
Spain's daily virus death toll drops to 288 - the country's lowest in a month

Spain’s death toll is 23,190.

By AFP Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 11:34 AM
13 minutes ago 1,571 Views 3 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPAIN’S DAILY CORONAVIRUS death toll dropped to 288, the lowest since 20 March, as the country eased its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.

The health ministry said the figure dropped from 378 on Saturday and brought Spain’s total toll to 23,190, the third highest number of deaths after the United States and Italy.

The news came as the country took the first steps to ease one of the world’s toughest lockdowns.

Spain issued a stringent stay-at-home order on March 14, confining the country’s nearly 47 million population to their homes in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic.

Unlike other countries in Europe and the rest of the world, Spain’s children have not been able to go out, with only adults allowed to leave the house to buy food, medicine, briefly walk the dog or because of a medical emergency. 

However from Sunday, under-14s can go out once a day, for one hour between 9am and 9pm, accompanied by one parent — and no further than one kilometre from their home. 

All Spaniards will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The government will on Tuesday unveil its broader lockdown exit plan that will likely be put into action in the second half of May, he added. 

The ministry of health said that 98,731 people have now recovered from the deadly virus.

Health officials have said Spain’s COVID-19 epidemic peaked on April 2, when it recorded 950 deaths over 24 hours.

