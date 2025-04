SPAIN’S PUBLIC BROADCASTER has called for a “debate” over Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to “concerns” over continued Israeli activity in Gaza.

In a statement today, (RTVE) said that it has sent a letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which manages the event, “requesting a debate on the participation of Israeli public television (KAN)” in the contest, the Spanish public broadcaster said in a statement.

The EBU is a membership body comprised of broadcasters from across Europe, many of whom compete at the contest.

“RTVE conveys its commitment to the EBU, but also acknowledges the concerns raised by various civil society groups in Spain regarding the situation in Gaza and the participation of the public television station KAN in the competition,” the statement read.

“RTVE believes it would be appropriate for the EBU to recognise the existence of this debate and facilitate a space for reflection among EBU member broadcasters on the participation of the Israeli public television station.”

The statement does not indicate that they are actively calling for an Israeli withdrawal – but it does show that they feel the country’s continued participation in Europe is questionable.

The president of RTVE, José Pablo López, previously announced that he would raise the demand to disqualify Israel from Eurovision this year in the next board meeting of the Spanish broadcaster.

López made this statement back in February, when questioned in a parliamentary oversight committee about actions to be taken following “civil society’s request” to demand Israel‘s disqualification from Eurovision 2025.

Israel’s participation at Eurovision has been a controversial topic since October 2023.

A number of artists, musicians and fans across Europe have called for Israel to be excluded from the competition because of their involvement in military action.

Last year’s Eurovision event was mired in controversy, as several performers from other competing nations signalled their frustration that the debate around the inclusion of Israel would likely overshadow the world’s largest live music event.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland next month.

Norwegian singer EMMY will represent Ireland with her song ‘Laika Party’.

Additional reporting from AFP