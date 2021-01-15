#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

Special advisers to Government ministers' earn over €4.5 million in salaries

The advisers’ pay ranges from €67,659 to €180,276, with 18 of them earning more than €100,000.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:34 PM
26 minutes ago 4,830 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5326555
Image: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie
Image: Julien Behal Photography via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS released details of a €4.5 million pay package earned by special advisers who counsel ministers and ministers of state.

The latest list of government special advisers published today shows the pay rates of 48 different media and policy advisers employed to provide advice to different ministers.

The combined yearly earnings of the advisers comes to a total bill of €4,508,405, however that figure doesn’t include the pay of Alan Ahearne, who is on a part-time secondment from NUI Galway to advise Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The highest earner on the list is the Taoiseach’s adviser Deirdre Gillane, who has an annual salary of €180,276. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s adviser Brian Murphy comes in second with a salary of €171,263.

A total of 18 of the advisers earn more than €100,000, a further eight earn more than €90,000 and 13 earn between €87,000-€89,072. The advisers with the lowest pay earn €67,659. The salaries exclude pension and other entitlements.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has the largest and most expensive set of advisers. His team of eight includes two people who job-share and the total cost amounts to €729,669.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s team is the second-most expensive, with his six advisers earning €678,639 between them.

The bill for the Taoiseach’s six advisers comes to €583,626, however that does not include Alan Ahearne’s pay.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The list of advisers includes numerous former journalists including Fiach Kelly, Paul Melia and Susan Mitchell who all earn €101,114 each. 

Other advisers who previously worked as journalists are Sarah Bardon, Niall O’Connor and Colette Sexton, who all have an annual salary of €94,487.

Publishing the list of appointments today, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said: “The formal appointment of a Special Adviser requires a Government Order to be made in each instance.

“The process to formally appoint Special Advisers for the 33rd Dáil is being progressed by the relevant Ministers at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie