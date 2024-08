ADDITIONAL COLLEGE PLACES in speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy are to be put in place for the September intake of new students.

This will contribute to delivering on the government’s promise to expand places in these disciplines by 35%.

There have been reports of a high number of vacancies across Ireland’s 91 Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNTs) across the country.

CDNTs provide specialised support for children with complex needs, including occupational therapy, psychology, physiotherapy as well as speech and language therapy.

Noteworthy and The Journal reported last year that children are waiting years for assessments and facing multi-year waiting lists for therapy and other supports.

At the time, there were over 700 vacancies across the 91 teams, with the HSE stating that the lack of qualified staff was impacting its capacity to deliver services.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Higher Education Minister Patrick O’Donovan, in announcing the expansion of up to 40% in healthcare college places over the next two academic years said increasing the future supply of health professionals to meet the needs of our health service is a key priority for the government.

The additional places commencing in September 2024 include expanded intakes on speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and podiatric medicine programmes in University of Galway, and physiotherapy in RCSI as well as the introduction of an undergraduate occupational therapy programme in University of Limerick.

“Last year we delivered significant expansion in healthcare places, with over 460 additional student places being provided in medicine, nursing and midwifery, and other key healthcare courses in Higher Education Institutions in Ireland. It is clear that we need to go much further. And, as I have said before, we need to double our healthcare college places,” said Donnelly.

“The planned student expansion in physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, is a welcome development and we expect to be announcing additional places in respect of other disciplines in the near future.”