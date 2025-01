SPEED LIMITS ON many Irish roads will be reduced from 7 February this year as part of a government strategy that aims to bring down the number of fatalities and injuries caused by traffic collisions.

Default speed limits on rural local roads will decrease from 80km/h to 60km/h.

New speed limit signs will replace existing ones to reflect the change, the Department of Transport said, adding that the meaning of the Rural Speed Limit sign (a white circle with three diagonal black lines) will change from 80km/h to 60km/h as well.

While the change to rural road speed limits will come into effect on 7 February, there are more reductions in store later this year, although the Department has not specified exactly when.

Later in 2025, the speed limit in some urban locations called “urban cores”, which include built-up areas, housing estates and town centres, will go down to 30km/h.

The speed limit on national secondary roads will also reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h.

There has been a concerning increase in the number of road deaths in recent years.

Between 2006 and 2021 fatalities on Irish roads fell from 365 to 132, which was the safest year on record, but the number has risen since then.

Road deaths rose to 180 in 2023, a 36% increase and although initial reports from 2024 show a slight decline, the overall trend has prompted concerns in government that road safety targets may not be met.

“Every single death is a tragedy for the victims’ families, friends and community,” the Department said in a statement.

“Serious injuries can also have a life changing impact on the individual and their families.

“Road safety is a key priority for Government, and reducing speed limits aims to curb this trend and bring down the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads.”

The Department of Transport conducted a review of speed limits, which was part of the last Programme for Government.

Based on modelling and research on international practice, the review produced a recommendation to lower speed limits on urban, local and national secondary roads, the Department said.

Recommendations from the review have been incorporated into the Road Traffic Act 2024, which provides the legislative basis for the upcoming changes to default speed limits.