Monday 23 September, 2019
Spot flooding after heavy rainfall in some areas with more downpours forecast throughout the week

Flooding in areas of Cavan and Donegal has subsided after heavy rain yesterday evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Sep 2019, 7:27 AM
17 minutes ago 2,005 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4820465

PARTS OF CAVAN, Donegal and Tyrone were flooded last night, after a Status Yellow warning advised of the risk of spot flooding yesterday evening.

A band of heavy rain moved across the country throughout Sunday and more is forecast on what is set to be an unsettled week, Met Éireann said.

Cavan County Council said heavy flooding had affected the N3 outside Cavan Town and it was closed from the Cootehill Road exit to the Dublin Road roundabout. People were urged to avoid the area.

Donegal County Council said there was spot flooding in the Lifford and St Johnston areas, while roads in and around Sion Mills in Tyrone were closed and residents evacuated for a time due to the flooding.

This morning, AA Roadwatch said that the flooding in Cavan and Donegal had subsided and roads have reopened.

Met Éireann also said that this morning will start dry and bright for most of the country, but this will change to become wet and windy as the day goes on. 

Some showers will be heavy in the south-west later with a risk of thunder. Top temperatures will be 16 to 19 degrees. 

Tomorrow will also begin dry in many areas before giving way to rain later in the day. 

The forecaster said there will be “unsettled weather for the rest of the week, with above average rainfall in most parts”.

“Temperatures will be around normal, or a little above,” Met Éireann added.

