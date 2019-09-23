Spot flooding after heavy rainfall in some areas with more downpours forecast throughout the week

Many areas dry & bright at first, but all parts will become wet & windy for a time as rain in the southwest gradually extends northeastwards over the country. Brighter intervals & showers (some of them heavy), will follow from the SW this afternoon & evening. Highs of 16 to 19°C. pic.twitter.com/de0JQyex0Z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 23, 2019

PARTS OF CAVAN, Donegal and Tyrone were flooded last night, after a Status Yellow warning advised of the risk of spot flooding yesterday evening.

A band of heavy rain moved across the country throughout Sunday and more is forecast on what is set to be an unsettled week, Met Éireann said.

Cavan County Council said heavy flooding had affected the N3 outside Cavan Town and it was closed from the Cootehill Road exit to the Dublin Road roundabout. People were urged to avoid the area.

Due to heavy flooding, the N3 (Dublin Road) outside Cavan Town is currently closed from the Cootehill Road exit to the Dublin Rd roundabout at CG Power Systems/McDonald’s. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vrrPGiorEX — Cavan County Council (@cavancoco) September 22, 2019 Source: Cavan County Council /Twitter

Donegal County Council said there was spot flooding in the Lifford and St Johnston areas, while roads in and around Sion Mills in Tyrone were closed and residents evacuated for a time due to the flooding.

Reports of very heavy rainfall and spot flooding in the Lifford & St. Johnston areas. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution — DonegalCountyCouncil (@donegalcouncil) September 22, 2019 Source: DonegalCountyCouncil /Twitter

This morning, AA Roadwatch said that the flooding in Cavan and Donegal had subsided and roads have reopened.

Met Éireann also said that this morning will start dry and bright for most of the country, but this will change to become wet and windy as the day goes on.

Some showers will be heavy in the south-west later with a risk of thunder. Top temperatures will be 16 to 19 degrees.

Tomorrow will also begin dry in many areas before giving way to rain later in the day.

The forecaster said there will be “unsettled weather for the rest of the week, with above average rainfall in most parts”.

“Temperatures will be around normal, or a little above,” Met Éireann added.