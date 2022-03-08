#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Spotify suffers unexplained outage as users report being logged out of streaming platform

The streaming giant has not yet confirmed the cause of the issue.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 8:32 PM
39 minutes ago 3,101 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705136
Image: PA
Image: PA

SPOTIFY IS INVESTIGATING an issue preventing some of its users from accessing the platform.

The music streaming giant said users were reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again.

Those using the mobile app were the ones that appeared to be most affected, it noted. 

Listeners began reporting problems earlier this evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, acknowledged the outage, tweeting: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The company has since tweeted that “things are looking better”, but did not say what had caused the issue. 

However, many users are still reporting problems with the app.

The Down Detector website said it has received tens of thousands of outage reports in the last two hours.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie