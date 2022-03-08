Spotify suffers unexplained outage as users report being logged out of streaming platform

SPOTIFY IS INVESTIGATING an issue preventing some of its users from accessing the platform.

The music streaming giant said users were reporting being logged out and unable to log back in again.

Those using the mobile app were the ones that appeared to be most affected, it noted.

Listeners began reporting problems earlier this evening via Twitter and the Down Detector service monitoring website.

Many customers were recently having problems logging in and reaching customer support. Things are looking better, but if you’re still having issues, please reach out to us again at https://t.co/WnS746Hdau. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) March 8, 2022

The Swedish firm, the largest of its kind, acknowledged the outage, tweeting: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

The company has since tweeted that “things are looking better”, but did not say what had caused the issue.

However, many users are still reporting problems with the app.

The Down Detector website said it has received tens of thousands of outage reports in the last two hours.